When one asks an avid viewer of football who the greatest of all time is, their answer is going to be a quarterback who spent their time in the Michigan football program went to the New England Patriots, and had a final run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Cam Jordan is different. He very much prefers the product of the Purdue Boilermakers who created history with the New Orleans Saints in Drew Brees rather than Tom Brady.

You read that right! Cam Jordan believes that Drew Brees is the better player when stacked up against Tom Brady. If a Patriots or Buccaneers fan is reading this, his latest statement on The St. Brown Podcast says a lot.

“That’s the best quarterback of all time. You heard what I said, there’s no one quarterback. Who are you going to bring up Matt Stafford? He’s up there with Wilt Chamberlain. In terms of hardware, he has it all. You don’t understand, there’s no one who has the completion percentage that Drew has. There’s nobody who has the most 5,000-yard seasons as Drew has. It took Tom Brady an extra 2 years to break Drew Brees' record,” the Saints defensive end said.

How does Tom Brady compare to the Saints legend?

First thing off, the Patriots and Buccaneers great clearly has more Super Bowls as he won seven of them throughout his career. However, the individual accomplishments of each quarterback may tell a different story. Brees has a 67.7% completion percentage which led to 80,358 passing yards.

Brady, on the other hand, has an advantage with 89,215 passing yards but he was able to do it throughout the span of 335 games. The Saints quarterback was able to get his totals in just 287 games. It took the Patriots and Buccaneers legend two more years on the same pace to even reach the record. With all that said, Cam Jordan stayed with his firm belief.

“He’s amazing, he’s Top 5 right now but not off all-time. No, he’s the greatest winner of all time. If you’re talking about accomplishments, yes, Tom Brady. If you want to look at stats, pad your stats because Drew has got that,” the Saints veteran noted about his comparison.

There is definitely a consensus which crowns Brady as the greatest quarterback or even player of all time. However, Brees is still one of the best players to have ever thrown a football in the league.