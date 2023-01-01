By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has once again bolstered his resume for the 2022 NFL MVP award.

In the past two seasons, Mahomes came up just short of recording 5,000 passing yards. Entering the Chiefs’ Week 17 home matchup against the Denver Broncos, the sixth-year passer was in need of a mere 280 passing yards to reach 5,000 such yards on the season.

Mahomes managed to achieve this feat during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional clash with the Broncos, as he connected with Blake Bell for a 17-yard touchdown.

The one-time NFL MVP award winner made history with the touchdown pass, as he joined Drew Brees (five times) and Tom Brady (two times) to become the only players ever to log multiple 5,000-plus passing yard seasons.

The only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons: ◻️ Tom Brady

◻️ Drew Brees

◻️ Patrick Mahomes End of list.@Chiefs | @PatrickMahomespic.twitter.com/MmH0yvjfAE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 1, 2023

Mahomes’ previous 5,000-plus passing yards campaign came back in 2018. He wound up taking home the NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors for the season.

In the big picture, Mahomes has continued to make a strong case to be the clear-cut frontrunner for the 2022 NFL MVP award. He currently leads the NFL in multiple stats, including passing touchdowns (40).

The Chiefs will cap off their regular season schedule with a road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.