At the start of his 13th NFL training camp, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is candid about his playing future, updating reporters on his contract extension talks after revealing in May that he was looking to stay on with the Saints for an additional two years.

Jordan has yet to secure that contract extension, saying that it's a question for his agent and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

“My goal right now is to speak Year 15 into existence but focus on Year 13,” Jordan says.

Saints DL Cam Jordan then said he doesn’t know where his contract stands. That’s a question for his agent and GM Mickey Loomis. Back in May, the goal was a 2-year contract extension before training camp. That has apparently not come to fruition. 🔗 OLD: https://t.co/ZazmHz8xGY — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) July 26, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jordan was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, establishing himself as one of the premier defensive players in the league with 115.5 career sacks and at least 7.5 sacks per season since his rookie year.

Jordan, a potential Hall of Famer when he does decide to hang up his cleats, also made the 2010s All-Decade team.

Exceptional physical tools — namely athleticism and strength — have allowed him to be a force both in rushing the passer and stopping the run. In fact, as the Saints being more widely regarded for their play on offense, Jordan has been such a disruptive presence for opposing offenses that he's one of the reasons that the franchise has developed a respectable defensive reputation.

Beyond his impressive on-field performance, Jordan is also known for his leadership and positive impact in the locker room, often seen as a vocal and motivating presence among his teammates. The veteran even has made an indelible impact outside the stadium, seeking to improve police-community relations in New Orleans back in 2021.