The New Orleans Saints have won the Derek Carr sweepstakes as the former Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback will be heading to the Bayou. As Carr prepares to become the next Saints’ quarterback, both owner Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen had nothing but glowing praise.

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans that includes $100 million in guranatees. Loomis, Allen and the Saints were in desperate need of a new quarterback. All sides are happy that that quarterback ended up being Carr, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

“We are excited to welcome Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints,” Loomis said. “Derek’s experience, leadership and skillset will be an asset to our offense.

“I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages in his career,” Allen said. “From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek’s development into one of the the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When Derek Carr was drafted by the Raiders in 2014, Dennis Allen was in his final season as the team’s head coach. Now reunited in New Orleans, Allen said he expects Carr to continue to prove just how good of an NFL quarterback he could be.

The Saints could use a stark offensive boost. New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense this past season, averaging 333.8 yards per game.

Mickey Loomis and Allen knew something had be done about the QB position. Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston just weren’t cutting it. The Saints have now made a large investment in Carr. But to New Orleans’ brass, it was the right decision.