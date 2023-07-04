Remember the photo that leaked of a young Jerry Jones during his days at North Little Rock High School in the late 1950s? That's still not lost on a lot of people, including New Orleans Saints star defensive end Cam Jordan, who had quite an intriguing reaction to the news that the Dallas Cowboys owner will be a center of a 10-episode documentary on Netflix.

I wonder if the starting episode gon cover pre or post 1957 👀 https://t.co/CwDkTB09L2 pic.twitter.com/FSDr6KfI9W — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) July 4, 2023

Well, if anything, Cam Jordan had just found a way to get others into revisiting that controversial Jerry Jones photo, the one where he was seen among the crowd of white boys trying to prevent six Black students from going into the school's premises.

Jones had already addressed the photo last November, saying that he was just a “curious kid” at the time, per Scott Gordon of NBC DFW.

“I didn't know at the time the monumental event, really, that was going on and I'm sure glad that we're a long way from that. I am,” Jones added. “And that would remind me just to continue doing everything we can to not have those kinds of things happen.”

That comment from Cam Jordan would have made a showdown between the Saints and the Cowboys spicier in the coming 2023 NFL season, but the fact is that these teams are not scheduled to face off this year — at least in the regular season.

The 33-year-old Cam Jordan has played his entire NFL career so far with the Saints, who took him in the first round (24th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft.