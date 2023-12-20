Chris Olave is expected to play on Thursday Night Football, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said wide receiver Chris Olave is going to play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal clash, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Olave's return is crucial for New Orleans after he missed Week 15, as the Saints are fighting for a playoff spot.

The 23-year-old has been battling an ankle injury. He's appeared in 13 games so far during the 2023 season, and has been reliable when on the field. Olave has recorded 918 receiving yards to go along with four touchdowns through the air.

The Saints' offense is better when Olave is on the field. He gives quarterback Derek Carr a steady option in the passing attack. New Orleans is in the midst of a playoff pursuit, so this is certainly a key update.

Saints in the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 16

The NFL playoff picture is far from decided. This is especially true in the NFC, where five teams will enter Week 16 sporting 7-7 records. The Saints are one of those teams, and they currently occupy the No. 9 seed in the conference.

In other words, they need to keep winning games while hoping the teams right in front of them struggle to end the season. The Rams happen to be one of those teams, as LA sits in the No. 7 spot with a 7-7 record.

Both the Rams and Saints have endured many ups and downs throughout the 2023 campaign. They have both held strong, though, displaying a lot of determination despite various injuries and much adversity.

Thursday Night Football projects to be a highly-competitive affair between these NFC rivals. Chris Olave's presence will give the Saints an advantage of sorts, but the Rams' home field advantage will also play a major role in deciding the outcome.

Kickoff for Thursday's game is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.