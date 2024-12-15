The New Orleans Saints debut of Jake Haener ended abruptly on Sunday. That's because interim head coach Darren Rizzi pulled him early against the Washington Commanders. The decision arrived after Haener hit a new franchise low.

Haener ended the afternoon completing just four passes out of 10 attempts, 49 yards, and one interception. It marked the worst output for the Saints' air attack during the first half since the 2002 season, per ESPN research. Haener watched Spencer Rattler takeover and nearly lead the upset of Washington. New Orleans, however, fell 20-19 and dropped to 5-9 overall.

Why did Rizzi feel the need to pull Haener so quickly? Surprisingly, the Saints head coach explained it wasn't performance related, per Mike Tripplett of NewOrleans.com.

“We did not play the game we wanted to play in the first half. That wasn't all on the quarterback,” Rizzi said.

Yet: “I just felt like and the offensive coaches felt like we needed a spark.”

How much did Saints struggle with Jake Haener vs. Commanders?

Haener was playing in his first regular season game since going in the fourth round to New Orleans in 2023. But Sunday marked Haener's first December action since the 2022 L.A. Bowl while with Fresno State.

Even as a young QB, rust surfaced as a possibility for Haener. The offense had trouble moving the football against the Dan Quinn-led Commanders defense. Although, a holding penalty nullified one first down. Marquez Valdes-Scantling also dropped a crucial pass that would've given the Saints a first down.

Washington, however, went straight after Haener immediately. Daron Payne tussled Haener down for an 11-yard sack on the first drive, forcing an early Saints punt. New Orleans' next four drives concluded like this: punt, interception, then two more punts. Mike Sainristil became responsible for the first half interception of Haener.

Rattler resumed QB1 duties in the second half. The change ignited the offense on the opening second half drive. The offense marched 71 yards down the field in six plays, ending with a trick play. Cedrick Wilson took a double pass then hit Alvin Kamara for the 21-yard touchdown to slice the lead to 17-7.

New Orleans never sent out the punting team throughout the second half. Rattler guided three more scoring drives — two ending in field goals and the last resulting in a short one-yard touchdown throw to Foster Moreau.

Rizzi sounded like a coach who didn't want to degrade his original starting quarterback for Washington. However, the change in QB sparked the Saints and nearly completed the upset. Rizzi, though, opted to go for two-points with no time left in the second half. Rattler's pass fell incomplete and the Commanders escaped.