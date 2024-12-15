The New Orleans Saints went with Jake Haener as their starting quarterback in Week 15 since Derek Carr was injured, and it hasn't worked out well for them so far. The offense is setting new lows after their first-half performance, according to Saints reporter Katherine Terrell.

“Per ESPN Research: The Saints' 38 yards were their fewest in a half since the 2nd half against the Bengals on Dec. 22, 2002. Aaron Brooks was the starting QB and Jim Haslett was the head coach. Jake Haener would have been 5 years old at the time,” Terrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Saints were only down 14-0 going into halftime, so things could have been worse, but if they want to win this game, the offense has to be better. To give themselves a chance, they benched Haener and started Spencer Rattler in the second half of the game.

Jake Haener starting at QB for Saints

Derek Carr suffered a fractured left hand and a concussion in their game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, which led to Jake Haener taking over the starting spot this week. Before stepping out on the field, Haener seemed ready for the opportunity to start and try to lead the Saints to a win.

“Listen, I am going to be confident. I am going to let it rip,” Haener told reporters Friday, via the Saints' X page. “I've worked too hard to go in there with that mentality of ‘don't screw up.'

“I'm going to show everybody what I'm capable of doing. And let the guys know I'm confident in doing that. You go and win this game, things can change. It's a 1-0 mentality. Beat the Commanders and show everyone what Jake Haener can do on Sunday.”

The Saints are 5-8, and how the NFC South has shaped up over the past few weeks, they could have a chance to win the division if they take care of business. On the other hand, it hasn't been the best season for the Saints, and it will take a lot for them to string together some wins.