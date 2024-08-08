New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke to the media about the visit that happened between the team and former Denver Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons. Allen was candid about Simmons, what he could bring to the team, and the reason he could potentially be available after a productive career.

There is no doubt that at this point of the offseason with the beginning of the season right around the corner, Simmons is one of the best available free agents as he was cut by the Denver Broncos in March after spending eight years with the team. Now, the Saints are one of the teams interested and if there is someone that wants to see the 30-year old on the squad, it is Allen who said Simmons “has been a good player in our league for a long time” according to Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

“He’s a player that has shown an interest in us,” Allen said. “We’ve got some connections with him in terms of guys on our staff that have worked with him, guys that have played with him. He’s coming in and we’ll talk about how we see him, what type of vision that we have for him, and then if what we’re looking for and what he’s looking for match up, we’ll see if it goes further than that.”

Simmons has some familiarity with the Saints

The Broncos would release Simmons in an effort to save money for reasons pertaining to the salary cap, but even with the underwhelming ending, he was great with Denver, recording 30 interceptions and making two appearances at the Pro Bowl. He would be a four-time NFL Second Team All-Pro with one appearance as recently as in 2023 where he recorded three picks, two forced fumbles, 53 solo tackles, and eight pass deflections.

If a deal is done, Simmons would join a secondary consisting of a familiar face with one another in Will Harris who was in Denver, saying that the “transition” would be “easier” since the 30-year knows some of the players and coaches.

“When you have somebody that has been in the meeting room,” Harris said. “Been on the practice field, been through the games to where you have intimate knowledge of how the player responds in different situations — what type of teammate is he, is he going to fit into the culture we have here? All those things are things you don’t really know unless you have that knowledge from being in the building. I think having those guys know the player and having worked with him before would make a transition easier.”

Allen talks potentially signing Simmons

It remains to be seen if Simmons comes to the Saints, but if he does, they are getting a solid performer which baffles Dennis Allen that he is still available.

“I think he’s been a good player in our league,” Allen said on Simmons' career. “But I can’t speak to reasons why he’s still available, really. I just know we think he’s a good player, and we’re interested in having him out and visiting.”

At any rate, the Saints are looking to improve after a 9-8 season which put them second in the NFC South as they open the year against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 8.