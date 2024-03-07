The Denver Broncos are releasing former All-Pro safety Justin Simmons after eight seasons with the team, opening up $14.5 million in cap space, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Broncos are going to be dealing with the massive dead cap hit of Russell Wilson this offseason, so it makes sense that the team is making this move with Justin Simmons to create more cap space.
So now Simmons will enter free agency and the Broncos will look to change the look of their team with the release of him and Russell Wilson this offseason.
More to come on this story.
