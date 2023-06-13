New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is loving playing with Alvin Kamara. Carr gave the five-time Pro Bowl a glowing review after practice on Tuesday.

“I just absolutely love him. Great teammate, great energy about him, and very explosive. He’s so smooth on film, you really just don’t know how good he is,” Carr said. “Obviously you see the film, but then when you get in person, he ran a couple routes where I looked at Jake (Haener) today like, ‘That’s not normal.”

Kamara has established himself among the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL throughout his career. He's scored 71 total touchdowns in 88 games and averages 625.5 receiving yards per season in six seasons with the Saints.

Some players are born with natural talent, but it takes a special player to truly understand an NFL offense and his role in it. Carr said that Kamara is as smart of a football player as he's seen.

“Being around him just for a little bit in the building, people don’t know how smart he is at football, he knows what to see, he knows what route to run, he knows how to use his help,” Carr said. “That combined with his athletic ability, you see why he’s had that production.”

The Saints are the favorites to win the NFC South in 2023. Led by Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara, New Orleans could have an explosive offense and take a step forward from the last two seasons. With a legitimate chance at a playoff berth, Saints fans hope that Carr and Kamara can gel quickly.