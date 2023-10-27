It's been a bumpy ride for the New Orleans Saints lately, especially after taking a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things got heated on the sidelines in that game as Derek Carr was seen yelling at Chris Olave.

Things went from bad to worse later that Sunday evening when Chris Olave was pulled over and arrested for alleged reckless driving. Until now, the Saints' organization has been quiet about the entire situation.

But it appears the franchise is putting everything in the rearview mirror. Veteran quarterback Derek Carr claims that Chris Olave is “in a good place,” according to Katherine Terrell at ESPN.

First, the Saints cleared up the altercation between Carr and Olave on the sidelines. Carr explains what the cameras didn't see after the confrontation.

“What didn't get caught is, right after that happened, him and I went face to face and we talked calmly and he goes, ‘OK, cool.' It was good. But then all of a sudden, you lose, people hear it, it's a bigger deal than as football players we may have thought in that moment. We cleared it up, I said where I was wrong, he said, ‘Oh yeah, I thought this.'”

From the sounds of it, Carr and Olave just had a miscommunication on the field and they cleared up on their own. That's a common occurrence in professional sports. But the arrest that took place after that game shed another dark cloud on the Saints' season.

Even so, the team doesn't seem too bothered by the incident. Head coach Dennis Allen claims “We've had a chance to sit down and visit with him. He obviously understands he made a mistake, and he's got to slow down. That's really what it was. We're not going to make any more of it than that.”

Since then, Olave was seen practicing in full on Wednesday. We should expect to see him in action in Week 8 as the Saints take on the Indianapolis Colts.