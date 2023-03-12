Newly signed New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr spent plenty of time mulling over his free agent options. He spoke to family and friends about this matter, and he also received advice from Peyton Manning.

During his introductory press conference with the Saints on Saturday, Carr noted that Peyton and the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s father, Archie, reached out to him after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I thank Peyton Manning, Archie Manning for reaching out to me and answering questions and being there for me,” Carr said.

Archie made a name for himself in the NFL during his 11-season run with the Saints, where the two-time Pro Bowler recorded 115 touchdown passes in 134 such games played. He is in both the Saints’ Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor. On the other hand, Peyton never featured for the Saints during his NFL career, but he was born and raised in the city of New Orleans.

Carr, who signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints last week, now has his sights set on making the most of his upcoming run with the NFC South side, and overall, he is looking forward to working with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.

“Just the background of the offense, where it’s come from, the terminology,” Carr said. “It gets back to what I thought were my most productive and successful years. Similar concepts, different ways of getting to certain things, and all that kind of stuff.

“As soon as they started talking football and particularly how Drew wanted to play and how seasons went when Drew was here and how that style and that kind of stuff, that was intriguing to me that they can do so many different things no matter who was quarterback. … So I think the intriguing thing to me was whoever was playing quarterback, Pete and his staff was always putting them in the best situation possible for them as a player.”

Carr joined the Saints following a nine-season run with the Raiders. The four-time Pro Bowler set a multitude of records while with the Raiders, including the most touchdown passes in team history (217).