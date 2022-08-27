Saints’ first-round OT Trevor Penning dealt devastating injury update ahead of rookie season

Trevor Penning was carted off of the field in the New Orleans Saints’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering an ugly foot injury. The latest injury update for the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is a very disheartening one.

After it was initially believed that Trevor Penning suffered a severe case of turf toe, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that an MRI reveals he tore a ligament in his foot. The injury will require surgery and sideline Penning indefinitely.

#Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and will need surgery, sources say following the MRI. He’s out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022

This is a brutal development for the Saints and Penning, who was gunning for a starting spot on New Orleans’ offensive line. During preseason play, he overcame pass-blocking deficiencies and showcased real talent as a run blocker. The Northern Iowa standout will sadly have to miss the beginning of his rookie season as he recovers from the injury.

The Saints needed Penning to help them overcome the loss of Terron Armstead, a star tackle who signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. Now, it will be up to veteran James Hurst to start opposite Ryan Ramcyzk at the tackle spot while Penning is sidelined, which could be for a while.

Although Trevor Penning wasn’t slated to start right away for Dennis Allen’s squad, he loses valuable time to develop his game and serve as a backup for the playoff-hopeful Saints. He will work his way back from his foot injury in the hopes of becoming a long-term starter in New Orleans and protector for Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara.