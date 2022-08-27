The New Orleans Saints may have won their final preseason game, but it didn’t come without some key losses. In just the first drive of the game, 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning went down after a teammate accidentally collided with him. The rookie tackle was carted off the field, drawing concern from fans.

Now, the update is in on Trevor Penning’s injury, and it doesn’t look good. Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints offensive lineman suffered a “bad” case of turf toe. The expectation is that Penning will miss a few weeks due to the reported injury.

#Saints first round OT Trevor Penning suffered what is believed to be a bad case of turf toe, sources say. He’ll have an MRI to ascertain the damage, but this takes Penning off the field for some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022

“Turf toe” is a short-hand term used to describe a sprain on the big toe. The injury happens when the joints in your big toe are hyperextended. In the case of Penning, that hyperextension likely happened when he was accidentally tackled by one of his Saints teammates. The offensive tackle immediately went down in pain after that incident.

Penning initially gained a reputation with the Saints for some… unruly incidents. The rookie tackle was reportedly kicked out of practice in consecutive days for starting a fight. Since then, though, Penning has been learning the ropes of being an NFL-level offensive lineman. Now, he’ll miss crucial development time because of this injury.

The Saints are looking to bounce back from an injury-filled 2021 season. The season saw them miss multiple players on both ends of the ball to serious injuries. With a healthy core of players, they are looking to contend for a playoff spot in what figures to be a bloody Wild Card race in the NFC.