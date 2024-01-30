Greg Lewis could be the next Saints offensive coordinator.

Former NFL wide receiver and veteran assistant coach Greg Lewis is in the running for the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator job, per Tom Pelissero. Lewis will interview with the Saints today for the position after they fired Pete Carmichael Jr. who held the position since 2009.

Lewis spent the 2023 season as the Baltimore Ravens wide receivers coach. Before that, he held two different positions under Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs for six seasons. He helped the franchise win two Super Bowls.

Lewis entered the NFL coaching ranks with the Saints in 2015 as an offensive assistant. His nine years of experience and track record with developing players make him a prime candidate to take the next step as a coordinator.

He helped the likes of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco develop into NFL stars and continued that trend in 2023. Lewis coached Ravens rookie Zay Flowers who had a consistent and productive season.

Along with his near-decade coaching, Lewis played eight seasons and 127 games (including postseason) in the NFL. He was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and played his first six seasons with the franchise before two with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints haven’t had a top-10 offense since 2019. They ranked 14th in total offense and eighth in scoring offense in 2023. New Orleans has had a different starting quarterback in each of the last four seasons but is looking for some stability in Derek Carr.

At the very least it is good for Greg Lewis to get some interviews for coordinator positions. The Saints may take their time deciding who to hire as their next offensive coordinator, but Lewis is officially in the running with an interview.