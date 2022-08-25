The New Orleans Saints will conclude their preseason on Friday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The good news for them is that it sounds like star quarterback Jameis Winston could be in line to start New Orleans’ preseason finale amid the 28-year-old’s foot injury.

Speaking to the media during a press conference on Wednesday, Winston provided a very encouraging update about his current status. According to the Pro Bowl quarterback, his recovery from the foot injury he sustained earlier in camp has been as good as can be (via Myles Simmons of PFT):

“I’m feeling better every single day,” Winston said. “Yesterday, I could run a little bit more and move around a little bit more, because that’s part of my game. So I’m getting better every day.”

Jameis Winston reiterated that the injury is nothing serious and that the team decided to have him sit out as a precautionary measure. The last thing New Orleans wants right now is for this minor knock to cause a more serious injury, particularly in relation to the ACL tear that he suffered last year:

“It’s not a major injury,” Winston said. “We don’t want anything else to spring up just from me using one side more.”

Winston underwent surgery to repair the damage in his knee, but at this point, he’s already fully recovered from the gruesome injury.

“When I’m on the field, I’m not thinking about anything besides executing and leading the Saints to a victory,” Winston said. “Injury is not even in my mind.”

That’s great to hear from the Saints’ star quarterback, and there’s going to be a lot of expectations on him this coming season.

Winston also stated that he wants to play on Friday against the Chargers, but at this point, he’s still not a lock for the team’s final game of the preseason.