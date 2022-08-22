Jameis Winston takes big step in return from foot injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an unfortunate foot injury earlier in training camp, but it appears he’s trending in the right direction.

On Monday, Winston took a massive step, taking part in full team drills, which is a clear sign he’s not far from being game-ready again. Via Mike Triplett:

Saints QB Jameis Winston returned to full-team drills Monday as he continues to recover from a minor foot injury. Threw his first INT of camp in 11-on-11 drills (a nice one-armed snag by S C.J. Gardner-Johnson). Defense had a nice day overall. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 22, 2022

Jameis Winston initially sustained the injury on August 9th. He actually returned to practice on Sunday in limited fashion, therefore it took 12 days for him to recover. Monday was what the Saints really wanted to see as he played in 11-on-11 drills.

It’s unknown if Winston will actually suit up in the preseason before Week 1 against the Falcons, but head coach Dennis Allen sounds comfortable with the thought of his signal-callers first snaps coming in the regular season. Via Katherine Terrell:

“Dennis Allen said he’s comfortable with Jameis Winston’s first snaps being in the regular season if that’s the way it plays out. Wouldn’t say if that’s the case though. He didn’t elaborate much on Michael Thomas other than to say he’ll be back out when he’s ready to go.”

This is an important year for Winston and the Saints, who are looking to get back into the playoffs after just missing out in 2021. Their quarterback staying healthy is obviously huge after missing a lot of last year with an ACL tear.

Before going on the shelf in Week 8, Winston threw for over 1,000 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. With a new weapon in rookie Chris Olave and Michael Thomas returning to the fold, there is no telling how good this Saints offense can be.