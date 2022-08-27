Jameis Winston’s first taste of NFL action in 298 days draws honest take from Dennis Allen

Jameis Winston got back on the field for the first time since. He helped the New Orleans Saints win 27-10, impressing head coach Dennis Allen in the process.

Winston played just one drive in the Saints’ preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers but looked very promising. He completed all four of his passes for 59 yards. He got New Orleans to the Chargers’ one-yard line and Mark Ingram finished the job with a touchdown run.

It has been almost 300 days since Jameis Winston took the field, as a torn ACL ended his 2021 season and a sprained right foot delayed his return. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Allen spotted numerous things that Winston did well.

“I thought he was confident in the pocket, I thought he was decisive with his reads,” Allen said, via ESPN. “There were a couple of plays where he really stepped up in there and rifled the ball in, so I was impressed with what he was able to do. It was good to see.”

The Saints are confident that Jameis Winston can help them return to the postseason. The weapons around him are highly talented, as rookie Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry join Michael Thomas (who is also returning from injury), Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Marquez Callaway. New Orleans also has a strong defense that should help the team get back into the postseason now that the offense is looking good.

It wasn’t all good news for the Saints in Jameis Winston’s return to action, though. Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning suffered an injury. New Orleans will have to solidify the protection around the veteran QB.