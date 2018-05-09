New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram has been popped with a four-game suspension for a PED violation. That’s bad news all around, but especially given Ingram’s current situation.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ingram, who is in the final year of his current deal, is looking for a new contract. He’s already been a no-show for the team’s voluntary offseason workout program thus far and could very well extend his holdout until mandatory minicamp, which starts on June 12, until he gets a new deal.

The fact that Ingram will now be suspended for the first four games of the season obviously won’t do him any favors on the negotiating table. Moreover, the Saints have reigning Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara ready to step up and make up for Ingram’s production, both in the first four games and moving forward.

Rapoport also suggests that the Saints have likely talked about shopping Ingram around, but the four-game suspension has been hanging over his head for some time now, and that made it pretty much impossible to get rid of him at this time.

Ingram has done well to transform himself into one of the most productive backs in the league. He’s coming off back-to-back years with at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage and at least 10 total touchdowns. But given his advancing age (he turns 29 in December), the suspension, and Kamara’s emergence, it seems highly unlikely that the Saints will cave and hand him the contract he’s asking for.

His best shot at earning a big payday will probably be to return from his suspension strong and head into free agency with his stock as high as possible.