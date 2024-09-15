The New Orleans Saints are on the road for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, as they are set for a big NFC matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has made his status for this game murky, but it sounds like he's intent on doing whatever he can to suit up for this one.

After exiting early in New Orleans' blowout Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Saints will be cautious with Lattimore. While he's reportedly pushing to play, the Saints don't want to risk their star cornerback further injuring himself in just their second game of the season.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Saints will be cautious with star CB Marshon Lattimore, who is questionable with hip and hamstring issues. He's pushing to play, but it's a long season and him being healthy is paramount. He'll workout this morning to see.”

Lattimore racked up a pair of tackles before leaving their win over the Panthers early. He did a great job limiting Diontae Johnson to two receptions for 19 yards, which isn't surprising given his shutdown nature as a defensive back. The Saints are coming off a 47-10 win, but the Cowboys are a much more daunting test.

Saints are ready for the Cowboys, despite limited Marshon Lattimore

The Saints are the only Week 1 NFL team being castigated for winning big. Yes, they played the Panthers, who likely will finish the year among the worst teams in the league. But they also showed that they are not a one-dimensional team this year. The main concern heading into the season was how quarterback Derek Carr would perform within the offense, and if they were able to give their middle-of-the-pack defense some help. So far, it's proving to not be a worry.

Carr is coming off one of the best games of his NFL career, and he looks more comfortable in the Saints' system than he did in his first year with the team in 2023. It's only been one week against a feeble opponent, but momentum is king in the NFL. Look for the Saints to go right after Dallas' defense. If Lattimore is limited or doesn't play then New Orleans will likely ask for more out of rookie corner Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Hopefully, fans get the matchup they've wanted to see between Lattimore and Lamb, but the Saints aren't going to force it if their best cornerback isn't fully ready to go.