The New Orleans Saints are thriving to start off the 2024-25 NFL season. In one of the most shocking events from Week 1, Derek Carr and Co. trounced the Carolina Panthers 47-10 in what never felt like a contest. While it was a great day, the Saints received an injury update on Monday that could hinder their momentum in Week 2. Star cornerback Marshon Lattimore's status is up in the air, after playing through a hip injury against the Panthers.

Lattimore, who made two solo tackles before exiting with a hamstring issue, will certainly be needed against a Dallas Cowboys team that just whomped a top Cleveland Browns defense. Not to mention, he's the Saints' best answer to containing star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The Saints travel to Arlington, TX for a 1 PM ET affair on September 15, leaving Lattimore with a full week of practice before there's a final decision made on his status for the next game.

Nick Underhill confirmed Lattimore is listed as “to be determined” with a minor hamstring injury on Monday.

If the Saints don't give Lattimore the green light for Sunday, they will be forced to turn to rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry. While the 2024 second-round pick looked impressive last week against the Panthers, there's no way that he's prepared to battle the NFL's most lethal playmaker.

How will Saints fare without Marshon Lattimore?

After being drafted 11th overall by New Orleans in 2017, Lattimore has been the team's biggest defensive weapon. That said, the Saints secondary did just fine when he exited last Sunday's game. They still have All-Pros DE Cameron Jordan and DB Tyrann Mathieu available to command the unit.

Head coach Dennis Allen and Carr will need to put together a similar performance in order to have a chance against one of the NFC's most daunting teams from Week 1. In one of Carr's best performances in his 12 NFL years, he completed 19-of-23 passes for 200 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. How he handles Dallas' top-five defense, and whether or not he can keep the same poise will be one of the biggest things to watch in Week 2.

The Cowboys looked like a team that's on a mission for a Super Bowl the way they stomped on Cleveland last week. Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott connected five times for 61 yards on 10 targets, and it likely could've been more if not for them switching to the ground game to hold their 20-3 halftime lead.

The Saints' defense better be prepared for anything. Even if Lattimore decides to suit up.