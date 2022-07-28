Michael Thomas gets brutally honest on injury-riddled 18 months

For the first time in 18 months, Michael Thomas was back on the football field with the New Orleans Saints in training camp. The last year and a half have been filled with injuries for the star wideout and he couldn’t help but express his gratitude for finally being healthy and able to compete after several ankle operations.

Via ESPN:

“Man, I’m kind of lost for words,” said Thomas, who also spoke to the media for the first time since the 2020 season. “I didn’t want to come up here and get emotional or anything. But it was a blessing to be back out there with the guys.”

Michael Thomas underwent his most recent surgery in November and participated in most facets of practice with the exception of full-team drills. The star WR looked very good and showed no signs of pain or discomfort.

The former Ohio State standout didn’t play at all last season and suited up for just seven games in 2020. There was a whole saga where Thomas said the Saints urged him to play through injury then he reportedly cut off contact with the team and pushed his surgery back.

Nevertheless, it appears he’s solved his feud with the organization and will be looking to come back as healthy as ever in 2022. Michael Thomas even revealed that he spoke to “just about anyone” who has had an ankle injury, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Thomas also made it clear how relieving it is to be playing without any setbacks for once:

“I mean, even the year that I played [a total of nine games in 2020], I was playing injured, and I was still kind of helping this team win games and move the chains. And I was clearly on one ankle,” Thomas said.

“I’m just happy to be trending now in the right direction and handling my business. … And I take pride in that challenge.”

Let’s hope Michael Thomas can return to his All-Pro form in 2022.