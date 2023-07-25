The wide receiver position requires the most athleticism among all roles in football. Players are required to have insane agility to create separation from defenders. They should also be able to have an astounding vertical leap. This should be better than their opponents to contest for jump balls. Wide receivers are expected to do these amazing feats from the NFL Training Camp up to a possible Super Bowl run. All of these requirements often put the body at stake and pull these people back to earth with injuries. New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas was one of these people but his career might be heading for the better.

Saints fans can sigh a breath of relief. New Orleans wideout Michael Thomas is expected to be back. He will be in full participation during their NFL Training Camp opening, per Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Football Network.

Thomas has a recurring problem with his foot and ankle injuries. He has been suffering from these since the 2020 season and they never stopped since. However, his return could be different. The wide receiver pointed out that he liked playing with Derek Carr. It also apparently took him back to the good old days. Whether this alludes to their team chemistry or his foot getting better, the New Orleans Faithful have something to be grateful about.

This injury update is a good step towards proving why he can go back to his former receiving and rushing glory when the 2023-24 NFL season arrives. What is your bold take on the Saints receiver before the NFL Training Camp?