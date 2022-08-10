Michael Thomas makes kid’s entire year with wholesome training camp gesture

New Orleans Saints training camp is well underway and Michael Thomas has looked solid early on after dealing with lingering injury problems that kept him out for all of 2021. On Wednesday, he was signing autographs for a bunch of young fans and gifted one kid with his personal pair of gloves.

Take a look, via NFL on ESPN:

Wholesome moment of the day.@Cantguardmike gave these kids his gloves 🥺 (via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/Zjn44liSZb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 10, 2022

The youngster was absolutely fired up. Michael Thomas is out here putting smiles on faces. The star wideout hasn’t actually played in a live game since 2020 and took part in 11-on-11 drills for the first time in over 12 months just a few days ago.

Thomas was dealing with a brutal ankle injury that he sustained towards the end of 20′. He was hoping to play last season, but the wideout dealt with another setback. The veteran might not be at total full strength yet, but head coach Dennis Allen has liked what he’s seen so far.

Via Fox News:

“Honestly, there was a couple of times he ended up on the ground,” Allen said.

“That’s all part of the process in building that confidence. I think he’s in a good mindset right now. I think he looks good physically. I’m excited about where he’s at.”

Michael Thomas led the NFL in 2018 and 19′ in receptions but it was the latter year that proved to be historic, setting a league record with 149 catches. That led to Thomas being named the Offensive Player of the Year after collecting 1,729 receiving yards.

The Saints wide receiver room is honestly looking very promising right now. They signed Jarvis Landry in the offseason, a Louisiana native and former LSU star. New Orleans also drafted Chris Olave out of Ohio State. He was one of the Buckeyes’ best wideouts and should fit in seamlessly.

But, the focal point of the offense will surely be Thomas as long as he stays healthy. If the 29-year-old does what’s expected, there will be a lot more fans screaming his name once the season rolls around.