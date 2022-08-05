‘Excellent’ Michael Thomas update will have Saints fans fired up

The New Orleans Saints are quietly loaded on offense. All of the talk in the NFC South this offseason has been about Tom Brady, Julio Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the Saints have had their number recently and have talent all over the field. One piece they haven’t had for almost two years is former All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.

Well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. He talked about what he has seen during the Saints training camp, and in particular, what he has seen from Thomas.

What's the feel at Saints camp? "Michael Thomas looked EXCELLENT today.. I think the Saints are a playoff team" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive #Saints pic.twitter.com/1nj37ZBa4R — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 5, 2022

“I saw Michael Thomas run a bunch of routes today. He looked, I thought excellent! I don’t want to do this where you see one practice and you blow it out of proportion… he looked awesome,” Rapoport said.

Thomas has not played a down in the NFL since their NFC Divisional Round playoff loss in 2021. The season prior, he set the NFL single-season receptions record with a whopping 149 catches. If Thomas looks even half as good as Rapoport is saying, the Saints offense could be scary.

Prior to his ACL injury last year, Jameis Winston looked like he had finally taken a big step forward in his career. New Orleans added former Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry in free agency. They also drafted Ohio State standout receiver Chris Olave to stretch the defense.

New Orleans has had a top-10 defense for a number of seasons now, but have been overlooked. Don’t sleep on the Saints and Michael Thomas.