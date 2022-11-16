Published November 16, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The New Orleans Saints added former All-Pro running back David Johnson to their practice squad, according to a Wednesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

The then-five year pro was traded along with a 2020 second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for five-time Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-rounder in a trade that went down in infamy for the Texans. Johnson appeared to want a larger role in Arizona’s offense after earning 24 touches in his final seven games with the Cardinals under then-second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, venting his frustration to Cardinals reporters prior to a Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

“Any NFL player, or any competitor, if you’re not on the field, you’re obviously going to be upset about it,” Johnson said in 2019. “I have a chip on my shoulder.

“Everyone has been knocking me down. I’m going to do everything I can to prove I’ve still got it.”

David Johnson said he knew the pressure of living up to Texans’ fans expectations would be monumental, enough to negatively affect his life on and off the field to the point of hiring a mental conditioning coach to help him get back on his feet.

“I was in such a fishbowl,” Johnson said. “Everything I did was going to be magnified because of the trade.

“Honestly, I felt like if I was traded for anyone else, it wouldn’t be as bad. I think just the magnitude of the trade is what made it so stressful.”

David Johnson seemed to play his final NFL snaps for the 4-13 Houston Texans team in 2021, where he earned 228 rushing yards on 67 attempts in 13 games played. The then-31-year-old running back placed third on the team in rushing yards that season, placing 66 yards behind now-Saints running back Mark Ingram and a 10-year pro back in Rex Burkhead.