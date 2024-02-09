The Saints have a new coach to help with the quarterbacks.

The New Orleans Saints nearly missed out on division title and a playoff appearance this season as they finished with the same record as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tampa Bay got the tiebreaker nod. The Saints finished the season with a 9-8 record, and they are now shifting their focus to the 2024 season. New Orleans wants to find a way back into the postseason next year, and they are making some staff moves to help the cause. On Friday, they hired Andrew Janocko to help coach the quarterbacks.

Andrew Jacocko was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-2021, and then he spent a couple of years with the Chicago Bears. He has coached Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields, and his next project will be Derek Carr.

“#Saints are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, per sources,” Jeremy Fowler said in a tweet. “Janocko has worked closely with Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields, now set to coach Derek Carr.

Derek Carr just finished up his first season with the Saints, and he finished the year with 3,878 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Carr was a middle-of-the-pack QB in the NFL last season, and it will be interesting to see if this hire could potentially help Carr take the next step. He has been in the league for 10 years now, and he is 32 years old.

The NFC South was very open this season as three teams were in the race for a long time. It could very well be like that next year as well. We'll see if Carr and the Saints can get to the top.