Jameis Winston may never win the Super Bowl in real life, but Madden will forever get him the opportunity to rise up to the top. The New Orleans Saints quarterback recently shared a story during his recent appearance at the Pardon My Take Podcast about his regret of not playing Madden more during his youth which could have helped him succeed in the NFL.

Jameis is grinding to win a championship in Madden to visualize winning one in real life @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/xkTYD6SJTS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2024

Winston currently has just a rating of 70 on Madden 24, which really isn't much of a surprise. He played in just seven games in the 2023 NFL season and spent most of his time backing up Saints starter Derek Carr. That season, the former Florida State Seminoles star signal-caller only had 264 passing yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions on only 53.2 percent completion rate.

The 30-year-old Winston, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, could become a free agent by the end of the current season, so perhaps spending time between now and then playing Madden could improve his potential to impress teams in the market for a quarterback. Madden has become more than just about pure entertainment for wannabe and frustrated football players. It's become powerful enough to the point it can aid pros — from players to coaches — prepare for real-life situations on the field.

It is uncertain whether the Saints will strike a new deal with Winston in the offseason, but at the very least, he should be able to generate interest.