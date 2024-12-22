The New Orleans Saints will be traveling to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Monday Night Football, and there's a chance the weather can get below 30 degrees. The Saints are not used to that kind of weather, and neither is Spencer Rattler, so quarterback coach Andrew Janocko made sure to prep him ahead of the game, according to ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

“Janocko took us in the cafeteria freezer, where it was like 10 degrees, and we're just going through the whole script in there, and so just doing that, that helped a lot,” Rattler said. “So hopefully it's not 10 degrees, but we'll be ready.”

As the season winds down, Janocko wanted to do something fun with the team while also helping them get used to the weather. It's always super cold around this time in Green Bay, and if you're not prepared, things could get ugly.

Spencer Rattler starting at QB for Saints in Week 16

In Week 15, the Saints went with Jake Haener to start against the Washington Commanders, but by the end of the game, he was on the bench, and Spencer Rattler was in the game. Interim coach Darren Rizzi made sure that this time around, Rattler would be the starting quarterback, and hopefully, the rookie can get his first win against the Packers.

The Saints have been suffering at quarterback this year, as Derek Carr has been in and out of the lineup with several injuries. This will be Rattler's fourth game starting this season, and through those games, he has completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 706 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

As the season almost comes to a close and the Saints not having much of a chance of going to the playoffs, they might want to see what they have in their young talent for the remainder of the year.