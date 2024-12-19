In Week 15, the New Orleans Saints turned to Jake Haener at quarterback and fell to the Washington Commanders, 20-19. Heading into Week 16, the Saints won't be making the same decision.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi announced that Spencer Rattler will be New Orleans' starting quarterback vs. the Green Bay Packers, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Haener completed just 4-of-10 passes for 49 scoreless yards and an interception. He was benched for Rattler before the second half kickoff. That change helped spark the Saints and sent the team on a run. They outscored the Commanders 19 to six in the second half as Rattler completed 10-of-21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. However, Haener's slow start put New Orleans in a hole they couldn't climb out of.

Week 16 will mark the fourth time Rattler has served as the Saints' QB1 as a rookie. However, he is still searching for his first win. Over the four games total he has appeared in, Rattler has completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 706 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

At this stage of the season, New Orleans is seeing exactly what they have in their backup quarterbacks. Haener may have sealed his long-term fate in Week 15, and at least for now has been demoted. Spencer Rattler has yet to truly impress under center, but now he has another shot. If he can earn a win down the stretch, it would perhaps give him a leg up in 2025's backup discussion.

The Saints' quarterback rollercoaster all stems from the hand injury Derek Carr is battling through. He has yet to be placed on injured reserve, but is dealing with a fracture to his non-throwing hand. With the Saints floundering at 5-9, it seems unlikely that Carr will return before the end of the season.

So for now, New Orleans will turn to Rattler. They're hoping the fire he lit against the Commanders in the second half carries over to Week 16.