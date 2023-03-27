With free agent signing Derek Carr providing a steady hand at quarterback, the New Orleans Saints have shifted from rebuilding to reloading. While Carr is certainly no Drew Brees, his presence is a massive upgrade from last year’s rotation of Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston and should be able to put the Saints in good position to make their first playoff appearance since Brees retired after the 2020. As such, the Saints have sought to bolster their pass catching options in free agency and provide Carr with weapons beyond do-everything running back Alvin Kamara and sophomore stud receiver Chris Olave. By signing former Raider Bryan Edwards, the Saints have added a little more fire power in free agency and given Carr a familiar face to work with.

Since being drafted by the Raiders in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft from the University of South Carolina, Edwards established solid chemistry with Carr in 2020 and 2021 as a dependable, big bodied receiver. Across his two seasons with Carr, Edwards caught 45 passes for 779 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021, Edwards set career highs with Carr across the board, catching 34 passes for 571 and three touchdowns while appearing in all 16 games (and starting 12 of them).

After the 2021 season, the Raiders traded Edwards and a seventh round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth round selection. In Atlanta, Edwards never quite found his footing and produced just three catches for 15 yards across seven games before getting cut in November. On November 28, 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs added Edwards to their practice squad, but then cut him in January ahead of the postseason.

The terms of Bryan Edwards’ deal with the New Orleans Saints are undisclosed, but a reunion with Derek Carr may be just what he needs to revitalize his promising career.