Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of receiver Michael Thomas, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter wrote in a Tuesday tweet. Thomas and the Saints agreed on a one-year, $10 million deal with a max value of $15 million.

The two-time All-Pro selection has logged seven seasons with the Saints, taking home just over 6,100 receiving yards, 35 touchdowns and 526 total receptions in 73 games played and 65 total starts. Thomas seemed to rebound from his absence from the 2021 season when he played in the first three weeks for the Saints, including a 27-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. He earned 57 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back.

Michael Thomas was put on injured reserve after he suffered a foot injury in a Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.

He earned a streak of three invitations to the Pro Bowl games from 2017-19, fighting his way up to NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He took two more votes than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and seven more than then-Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael Thomas had a unique pitch for newly-signed quarterback Derek Carr after he was released from the Las Vegas Raiders, Crescent City Sports Saints analyst Ross Jackson wrote in a Saturday tweet.

“Saints QB Derek Carr says that Michael Thomas didn’t do much recruiting when they spoke on the phone,” wrote Jackson. “Instead he told him ‘When do we get to work? We’re wasting time. Time’s ticking.’

“Said that after he spoke with Thomas, he felt the two of them could ‘take on the world.'”

Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints, including $60 million guaranteed at the time of the signing. The contract will also include a no-trade clause. New Orleans brought back quarterback Jameis Winston with a one-year, $8 million contract after he played and started three games for the Saints in 2022.