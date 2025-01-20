Mike McCarthy is scoping out his next destination while Drew Brees thinks the New Orleans Saints would be better off with Aaron Glenn. Still, McCarthy is ready for an in-person interview with the Saints, but there’s a weather issue, according to a post on X by Courtney Cronin.

From me, @kalynkahler and @kat_terrell: Two league sources confirm the New Orleans Saints have interest in interviewing Mike McCarthy in person this week. Weather in New Orleans may play a factor in when the interview will be scheduled due to a snow storm expected to hit the area beginning Tuesday. The former Dallas Cowboys coach interviewed in person with the Chicago Bears last Wednesday.

The 61-year-old McCarthy spent the last five seasons with the Cowboys, posting a record of 49-35 with three playoff appearances. Previously he served as offensive coordinator for the Saints from 2000-04. He helped the Saints win their first playoff game in franchise history in 2000.

Coach Mike McCarthy on Saints’ radar

One thing weighing in McCarthy’s favor is how different he would be from failed Saints coach Dennis Allen. The Saints would likely enjoy a change from a defensive-minded head coach to one who has enjoyed success leaning on the other side of the football.

Plus, McCarthy didn’t get the Cowboys where they wanted to be, but he did leave still in the good graces of Jerry Jones, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy's tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Jones said. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike's qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.”

Of course, McCarthy didn’t necessarily have the leash he needed at times with the Cowboys. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman stood in his corner as well, according to yahoo.com.

“I think Mike McCarthy is an outstanding football coach,” Aikman said. “He’s proven that in this league. But you also have to empower that head coach. And I think that’s been what has been missing in Dallas since Jimmy Johnson walked out that door.”