New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees believes his former teammate, Aaron Glenn, is the right man to be the franchise's next head coach.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is one of the hottest names on the coaching market right now and it's not hard to understand why. The Lions are considered the Super Bowl favorites and Glenn has led Detroit to one of the best defensive rankings despite losing Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury early on in the year.

Brees was teammates with Glenn in 2008 and was also in New Orleans when the latter was an assistant coach with the Saints from 2016 until 2020. He details what makes Glenn such a great coach.

“I love Aaron Glenn,” says Brees in a one-on-one interview on behalf of his partnership with Bounty. “Everybody in the organization loves Aaron Glenn. He played for us in 2008 and then he was a coach on our staff for several years. As a defensive coordinator, highly respected, a leader of men. Everyone loves him, highly competitive and he's a great teacher.”

It doesn't hurt that Glenn was one of the best defensive backs of his generation. The 52-year-old was a highly-decorated defensive back who played 15 years in the NFL and was named to three Pro Bowls. He's also a former first-round draft pick who was a Consensus All-American at Texas A&M during his collegiate career.

“He was obviously one of the greatest defensive backs of all time, so there's so much that he can impart in regards to wisdom, knowledge, coaching,” says Brees. “On the defensive side of the ball, I think more so as a figurehead, as a guy who can really lead a team and inspire.”

“He's coached with Sean Payton, he's coached with Dan Campbell, when you talk about culture builders, he's been around guys that know how to do that,” says the former Saints QB. “I think he would be a great choice.”

Brees isn't the only former Saints great who is high on Glenn as Reggie Bush also believes the Lions defensive coordinator should be New Orleans' next head coach. The former Saints All-Pro running back says Glenn's “attacking style” on defense makes him the perfect candidate in New Orleans.

Glenn has a total of five interviews scheduled as the Lions have the week off due to holding the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He recently completed a virtual interview with the Saints and an interview with the New York Jets for their head coaching vacancy.

The defensive mastermind obviously has some unfinished business as he hopes to lead the Lions to their first Vince Lombardi Trophy. But it's becoming very clear that he'll likely be leading an NFL team's sidelines next season.