The New Orleans Saints had a time against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night. On the night when legendary franchise quarterback Drew Brees was honored for his Hall of Fame induction, the Saints struggled early and ended up amassing just 10 points during the entire game. Before the contest's end, former star NFL defensive end JJ Watt expressed discontent with New Orleans.

JJ Watt gave the Saints a blunt reality check on Thursday night in a post on X (formerly Twitter):

“You can’t put up this kinda performance in the dome on Drew Brees night…” Watt wrote.

The Broncos beat the Saints 33-10 off an unbearable two-way attack. Denver amassed 389 total yards of offense compared to New Orleans' 271. The Saints felt most of the Broncos' attack on the ground. The Broncos totaled 225 rushing yards compared to New Orleans' lowly 97.

Of course, the Saints' defense was not up to standard either. New Orleans failed to keep the Broncos' offense off the field for extended periods and paid the price. Denver amassed 22 first downs and punted the ball just three times. Moreover, it seemed like New Orleans defenders could not get into a groove.

Former Super Bowl champion and analyst Richard Sherman ripped the Saints for their effort on Thursday.

“I'm confused. I'm perplexed. I don't get it. [The Saints] don't want to tackle. They don't want to make plays. These are good players. Tyrann Mathieu is a good player… the easiest interception of his life, he drops it. I see guys not giving effort to get to the ball carrier, to make tackles. Like, I don't understand this. It seems like they want to get their coach fired. That's the effort they're playing with,” Sherman said, provided by Awful Announcing on X (formerly Twitter).

New Orleans fell to 2-5, but there remain opportunities for the team to gain momentum in their future matchups.