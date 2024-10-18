The New Orleans Saints took on a challenging Thursday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Saints trailed 26-5 with roughly seven and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, before then, New Orleans allowed Denver to take a 16-3 lead going into halftime. The Saints' performance left former cornerback and analyst Richard Sherman fuming.

Sherman went in the Saints' effort during Thursday night's halftime show:

“I'm confused. I'm perplexed. I don't get it. [The Saints] don't want to tackle. They don't want to make plays. These are good players. Tyrann Mathieu is a good player… the easiest interception of his life, he drops it. I see guys not giving effort to get to the ball carrier, to make tackles. Like, I don't understand this. It seems like they want to get their coach fired. That's the effort they're playing with,” Sherman said, provided by Awful Announcing on X (formerly Twitter).

Richard Sherman then turned his attention towards head coach Dennis Allen.

“Dennis Allen, you call a timeout so we can watch your quarterback take a knee!? Do you want to torture these Saints fans? They're going to be waiting at his car after the game,” Sherman jokingly added.

New Orleans had a hard time on both sides of the ball on Thursday. However, the run game was causing a significant amount of damage. The Saints allowed Broncos running back Javonte Williams to amass 81 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries by the time the game had just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter. Denver totaled 226 rushing yards compared to New Orleans' lowly 82.

Thursday night was a tough showing for the Saints, but all hope is not lost. They will get the chance to improve their record and climb back towards the .500 mark in the season's second half.