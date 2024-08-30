While no quarterback controversy exists for the New Orleans Saints, starter Derek Carr could be under pressure this season. After selecting Spencer Rattler in the 2024 NFL Draft, the rookie has wowed Saints fans and the front office with his electric on-field play. Granted, this did happen during the preseason against second and third-string lineups. But it was still enough for New Orleans to share that if Carr struggles this season, Rattler could take the reins as the Saints' starting quarterback.

“We got to keep an eye on this one,” said Dianna Russini on the latest episode of Scoop City. “I think this is going to be a situation where, like the ones we talked about earlier in the show where you had the veteran quarterback as the starter like we see in New England and we see in Pittsburgh.

“Once things go a little weird, could they be calling for the backup? The New Orleans Saints have a really good quarterback situation right now. If Derek Carr doesn't pan out, they have a lot of confidence in what their backup in Rattler can do.”

Russini stressed there is no quarterback battle between Carr, Rattler, and the Saints. However, when she reached out to the organization, she got the vibe that the team is incredibly high on Rattler's potential, which might have him waiting in the wings to start sooner than expected. So, while Carr is the starter for the Saints, Rattler could rattle the lineup if the veteran quarterback struggles under center.

Why Spencer Rattler could start for the Saints as a rookie

Thinking that a fifth-round pick could potentially steal a job from a Pro Bowl quarterback seems unheard of. Regardless, Carr is no longer at the level of a Pro Bowl quarterback, and Rattler is no ordinary fifth-round pick. Carr has become incredibly average in the last few years of his career and put up pedestrian numbers with the Saints last season. He threw for over 3,800 yards and had 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions. But New Orleans barely scraped out a winning record and missed the playoffs.

If Carr continues the mediocre play this season, Rattler could swoop in and take the starting job. Rattler, a former top recruit, had a tumultuous collegiate career but is oozing with tons of untapped potential. New Orleans could have a franchise quarterback if he can put it all together in his rookie season.