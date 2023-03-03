As the New Orleans Saints aim to regain their Super Bowl contender status, they have a busy offseason ahead. Dennis Allen, the new head coach, took over from Sean Payton, who had coached for 16 years. The Saints missed the playoffs for the second straight year, finishing 7-10. That was their first losing record since 2016. They enter the offseason in a tough financial situation, with a cap deficit of about $30 million. That is the second-worst in the league after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Needless to say, their front office has a lot of work to do. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the Saints must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

In an attempt to win the NFC South division, which was considered weak, the Saints made several moves last offseason to win immediately. These included acquiring an additional first-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the team faced significant losses at receiver and quarterback, which were too much for their defense to compensate for. Michael Thomas got injured in Week 3 and did not return. Meanwhile, Jameis Winston suffered a back injury a few weeks later. Although Winston returned as a backup later in the season, first-year head coach Dennis Allen said he never fully recovered. The team was then led by Andy Dalton for the remainder of the season. Their offense stagnated, averaging fewer than 20 points per game. As such, the Saints failed to make the playoffs and were already eliminated weeks before the end of the season.

Let’s look at the two players for whom the Saints must trade this offseason.

Running back Mark Ingram II has not consistently performed well for New Orleans. The team’s depth chart behind him and Alvin Kamara is also not impressive. As for Cam Akers, the Rams may be interested in trading him, according to head coach Sean McVay. On the other end, the Saints could benefit from acquiring Akers.

This could be a trade similar to the recent James Robinson deal, possibly offering a conditional sixth-round pick that could potentially upgrade to a fifth-round pick. It is a feasible option for the Saints, who need help with their running game. Now, while Akers has struggled since his Achilles injury, it’s important to note that the quality of the run blocking in Los Angeles has not been great. With possibly better blocking down in New Orleans, there is an opportunity for Akers to potentially shine.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to move on from Derek Carr as their quarterback. Fans are speculating where Carr could land, and there is still a possibility that he could go to New Orleans. Yes, an initial deal was botched, but we could still see Carr in Saints colors this year.

Keep in mind that the Saints desperately need a quarterback upgrade, and Carr could be a decent option. This is especially since it would reunite him with Allen, who was the Raiders’ coach when they drafted Carr. However, the Saints have a major hurdle to overcome as they currently have the worst cap situation in the league. Again, recall that they are over $57 million in the red. Carr’s nearly $35 million cap hit would be difficult to accommodate.

Despite that hurdle, the Saints could make it work if they are serious about acquiring Carr. One option could be to package a Day 2 pick with some hefty contracts in a deal to bring Carr to New Orleans. Players that could be included in this deal are Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramscyzk, and Andrus Peat. If the Saints pursue this option, maybe they would likely give up a later pick as well. If the Saints are really serious about acquiring Carr, they should make this deal happen.