The New Orleans Saints find themselves in an interesting position heading into the offseason. After a 7-10 season, and a second-place finish in the NFC South, they find themselves in the middle of the pack.

With the season that the Saints put together, they would have earned the 10th pick in the NFL draft. But an off-season trade with the Philadelphia Eagles led to that pick being sent away. Barring any moves in the future, the Saints won’t have a pick until day two of the 2023 NFL draft. They currently have the 41st overall pick.

The Saints also find themselves in a tough position money-wise. With several big contracts already on the roster, they will only have so much to spend in the offseason. This could lead to them targeting less expensive options.

There are several positions that the Saints could look to address through free agency. At quarterback, Andy Dalton is set to hit the open market. Jameis Winston is still under contract for next season, but based on how the Saints utilized him this season, they could still look to move on.

At running back, the Saints have their premier player at the position in Alvin Kamara. But with a possible suspension on the horizon, they could look to add much-needed depth at the position.

The same can be said for the wide receiver position. Following the recent choice to restructure his deal, it appears that Michael Thomas time with the Saints may be over. Along with this, several other wide receivers are set to enter free agency themselves.

While rookie receiver Chris Olave looked elite in year one, the Saints will still need to add more. Luckily for them, several potential options could be available.

Here are three players the Saints could target in free agency

Parris Campbell, WR

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Paris Campbell has struggled to find his footing. Over his first three seasons, injuries held him back often. He was able to take the field just 15 times over this time.

For the first time in his career, Campbell was able to take the field in all 17 games. And based on what he was able to do, he could be an intriguing option to the Saints offense.

Throughout this season, the former Ohio State pass catcher was a reliable option in the Colts offense. He finished the season recording 63 receptions for 623 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 91 total targets.

In just this season alone, Campbell was able to find more success than he did over his first three seasons combined. And he did so while playing alongside both Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Campbell has big play ability and could line up alongside Olave. This could be a great option for both sides.

Damien Harris, RB

As noted, running back Alvin Kamara could potentially be unavailable come the start of next season. Past him, there is a lack of proven talent at the position. This could lead to the Saints targeting a running back in free agency.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris could be a great addition to the Saints backfield.

Since being drafted in 2019, Harris has been solid for the Patriots. But he has also never played a full season.

His best year came during the 2019 campaign. While serving primarily as the lead back, Harris was dominant. On 202 carries, he recorded 929 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he added 18 receptions for 132 receiving yards.

This season, Harris had his role cut significantly with the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson. Injuries also impacted him heavily, leading Harris to take the field in just 11 games.

When healthy and given the opportunity, Harris managed to produce. With 106 carries on the season, he recorded 462 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he added 17 receptions for 97 receiving yards.

Harris has been the RB1 before in his career. And if Kamara is unable to take the field for the Saints, he could step directly into that role.

Baker Mayfield, QB

With the Saints not picking until the second round of the draft, many of the top quarterbacks will already be off the board. While several good options could be available through free agency, many of them may be out of the Saints price range. In turn, they could take a flier on someone else. Baker Mayfield could be who fits the bill.

Mayfield, a former first-overall pick, has once again earned himself a shot at a starting job. After being granted his release from the Carolina Panthers earlier in the season, Mayfield joined the Rams. In five games with the team, he showed that he could still perform at a high level. He threw for 850 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

If the Saints are looking to once again address the quarterback position, Mayfield could be a potential option. He still has all the makings of a QB1 and could be worth a shot for the Saints.