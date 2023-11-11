A pivotal NFC showdown between a pair of teams that are right on the fringe of playoff contention will take place as the New Orleans Saints battle it out on the gridiron with the Minnesota Vikings. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series where our Saints-Vikings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering this hotly contested showdown with back-to-back wins, New Orleans has turned a corner as of late and have their eyes set on making a run at a playoff spot in the next couple months. Most recently, this Saints defense balled out against the Bears last weekend in a 24-17 victory. Will a repeated effort be in store only a couple days from now?

On the other side of things, the Vikings are also peaking at the right time through nine games of the regular season as they own one of the NFL's longest active winning streaks. After a dramatic victory versus the Falcons, the vibes are high in and around Minneapolis. Can they make another statement by downing the Saints on Sunday?

Here are the Saints-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Saints-Vikings Odds

New Orleans Saints: -3 (-102)

Minnesota Vikings: +3 (-120)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Saints vs. Vikings Week 10

Time: 1:00 ET/10:00 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

With the Saints coming into a hostile environment where all of U.S. Bank Stadium will be roaring at a feverish pitch, New Orleans must avoid making big mistakes that will dramatically turn the tide of this ball game. As a whole, the Saints also left several opportunities to put the game away against the Bears. Simply put, this is not a recipe for success, especially against a red-hot team like the Vikings.

More specifically, some sustained consistency on the offensive side of the ball could help the Saints take a giant leap into becoming a bonafide NFC contender. Already equipped with a top-tier defense in the NFL, this offensive attack seems to still be adjusting.

Last weekend, the Saints were out-gained in yardage by the Bears and although they've shown glimpses of relevancy, they often times get in their own way far too often. Overall, New Orleans ranks as a middle-of-the-pack offense statistically and must find a way to pound the rock with more success. After averaging only 3.2 yards per carry in Chicago, this type of output on the ground won't cut it against a much-more dangerous Vikings squad that is capable of flying around and making plays defensively.

Above all else, the Saints have avoided any devastating injuries up to this point and boasting a healthy roster will continue to pay off greatly.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the biggest storyline coming into this matchup is the remarkable come-from-behind victory orchestrated by Vikings newcomer Joshua Dobbs. In devastating fashion, QB Kirk Cousins went down with an achilles tendon injury which left the Minnesota front-office having to scramble in a panic. However, it appears that the Vikes' have landed on their feet by acquiring Dobbs and are locked and loaded to make a run for a playoff spot.

Obviously enough, it is become public knowledge that QB Joshua Dobbs has a very large brain. After being dealt to the North Star State from the desert, the former aerospace engineer major showcased his ability to learn on the fly after he led a go-ahead touchdown drive in the waning moments of the contest versus the Atlanta Falcons. Named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, it is a scary though to think what Dobbs will look like on Sunday with a full-week of practice under his belt.

Above all else, finding some running lanes with the rushing attack will ultimately take the pressure off of Dobbs shoulders in a big way. All together, the Vikings are only averaging 81.3 yards per game on the ground which ranks as the 29th-best mark in the NFL. In conclusion, if Minnesota finds themselves being stymied by New Orleans rush defense more often than not, then this offense will have some major problems in finding ways to efficiently move the football up and down the field.

Final Saints-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Evidently, this matchup is proving to be as close to a must-win as possible for both sides. As it stands, the Saints enter this showdown as the far healthier team which will prove to be the difference-maker. Even though Dobbs will be even more caught up with the Vikings playbook, the Saints will be ready for any type of wrinkle that is thrown their way.

Final Saints-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Saints -3 (-102)