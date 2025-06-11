Noah Cameron's sixth career start for the Kansas City Royals did not get off to a great start. Cameron had a chance to match Royals' royalty if he shut the New York Yankees down. The Royals got swept in their first meeting of the season against New York, and Aaron Judge hopes to keep the winning streak going. After Cameron walked Trent Grisham in the top of the first inning, Judge took full advantage.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead with one swing from the American League MVP candidate with a 469-foot home run.

ALL RISE FOR THE JUDGE 👨‍⚖️ Aaron Judge’s 24th homer of the year is an absolute BOMB 💣 pic.twitter.com/LNka5VSWQO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The home run, Judge's 24th on the season, put him within two homers of the league lead. Cal Raleigh is still ahead of New York's superstar, but Judge is having another great season. He entered the game with a batting average of .396 and has a chance to have a historic first half of the season.

Judge's home run sent Yankees fans wild on social media, where they reacted to the towering shot to left field.

“Aaron Judge just hit a home run that almost went over the Royals’ Hall of Fame at Kauffman Stadium,” said ESPN's Jeff Passan. “Estimated distance: 469 feet. I’ve been to hundreds of games here and never seen a ball hit there.”

“So much better than Ohtani and it’s not even close,” said one fan, weighing him against the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger.

“just give him the AL MVP,” said another, declaring the race over.

“MY CAPTAIN BABY,” another fan claimed.

“For the love of god, why are pitchers still pitching to this guy?” asked one fan. “😂 Don’t get me wrong he’s an enormous talent (no pun intended) but it’s time for the Barry Bonds treatment. Last I looked, Juan Soto isn’t in the Yankee lineup anymore!”

Judge and the Yankees entered Tuesday's game coming off two straight home losses to the Boston Red Sox. With Judge's home run against Cameron and the Royals, New York hopes to get back on track.

The Yankees's success is not solely because of Judge, but he leads the way. New York's captain has become the face of American baseball, and he continues to be must-watch TV every time he steps into the box.