Saints’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Alvin Kamara

The 2022 NFL season could end up being a make-or-break season for the New Orleans Saints. They struggled with injuries throughout the 2021 campaign, but still almost ended up making the playoffs, even with all the attrition they suffered along the way. That has led many to believe they could be one of the more surprising teams during the 2022 season.

The Saints made some solid upgrades up and down their roster. As a result, they look like a very strong team as Week 1 approaches. They probably won’t be able to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South, but they could end up earning a wild card spot if everything goes right for them.

Things are looking up for the Saints, but it’s worth noting that the success of their 2022 season depends greatly on whether or not this key X-factor will be able to lead them to the promised land. Let’s identify this X-factor and analyze why he’s so important to the team’s success this season.

Saints X-factor: Jameis Winston

How could anyone other than Jameis Winston be the Saints X-factor heading into the 2022 season? Alvin Kamara obviously figures to play a huge role in the Saints offense, but Winston is clearly going to be the difference between a winning and losing season for the Saints this year.

Winston’s first season as a starter for the Saints was cut short when he tore his ACL midway through the season. Still, the early returns on Winston’s play as a starter were encouraging. He led New Orleans to a 5-2 record in seven games, cut down his interceptions, and generally seemed to be in control of the Saints offense.

Winston did all of this with a fairly beat up Saints offense too. Kamara was around in the backfield, but Michael Thomas was injured, and the rest of New Orleans’ receiving corps was below average. Yet Winston somehow managed to keep the Saints relevant in the early going of the season.

The 2022 season should be much different for Winston and the Saints offense. Kamara will be back in the fold, as will Thomas, who ended up missing the entire 2021 season. The Saints also added Jarvis Landry in free agency, and selected Chris Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This offense looks like it could be very dangerous as a result of their solid offseason work and return to health.

Of course, much of their success is going to depend on Winston. Winston was good during his limited action for the Saints last year, but he has struggled with his consistency throughout his career. There have been times where Winston looks like one of the best players in the league, but they get canceled out pretty quickly by the other times when Winston makes several boneheaded throws that leave you wondering how he made it to the NFL in the first place.

For the most part, Winston limited his mistakes in his starts with the Saints last season. He focused on playing clean games in which he made safe plays rather than risk blowing things up on an unlikely shot downfield. Granted, Winston didn’t have much of a choice considering the state of the playmaker group he had alongside him on offense.

Heading into the 2022 season, it feels like this could be Winston’s last season to establish himself as a consistent starter in the NFL. He did a solid job with a limited cast last season, but now he has to prove it wasn’t a fluke. He also has to prove he can stay healthy enough to lead the Saints to the playoffs.

Whereas he didn’t have the pieces in place to succeed last season, Winston does have those pieces this season. Combine that with his play from last season, and expectations are reasonably higher than they were last season for both Winston and the Saints. Ultimately, though, the Saints ability to reach those expectations will depend on Winston and his play under center.

The Saints have everything they need to win in 2022, but it’s all going to depend on Winston. Can he play like he did last season, and will he be the same after suffering a severe injury last year? Winston’s play last season has inspired a lot of hope in Saints fans, but he needs to prove that he can do it again this upcoming season.

If Winston plays like he did last season, it’s tough to see the Saints missing the playoffs. But if he struggles, the Saints are going to be in a lot of trouble, and they will have to find a new quarterback immediately. This is a huge season for Jameis Winston, and it’s clear that he’s the Saints biggest X-factor heading into the 2022 season.