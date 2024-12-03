On Monday Alabama A&M elected to move on from Connell Maynor, relieving him of his duties after seven years at the helm of the program. Conversations about the fate of Maynor following the lack of success that the Bulldogs accrued since winning the Spring 2021 SWAC Championship ran abound amongst HBCU football fans. Maynor was a lightning rod for discussion and a captivating figure in SWAC football, consistently energizing both local reporters and national HBCU analysts with his bold remarks and dynamic demeanor.

Despite his undeniable charisma and ability to attract attention, Maynor ultimately could not translate that into consistent on-field success in recent years. His tenure at Alabama A&M, which started in 2018, was undeniably successful. The team experienced incremental growth that culminated in the Spring 2021 SWAC Championship and a 7-3 season behind star quarterback Aqeel Glass. But, the past few seasons since 2021 have been calamitous, as he went 15-19 since 2022 with no wins against fellow SWAC East contenders Jackson State, Alabama State or Florida A&M in that time span.

Alabama A&M has the potential to be a SWAC champion and a perennial threat to represent the conference in the Celebration Bowl. From the dynamic culture, beautiful facilities, and access to a pipeline of Alabama prospects, the program can be an immediate contender if left under the management of the right coach who can steer the ship back in the right direction.

This is why the only person that Alabama A&M should consider to lead their program is Miles College head coach Sam Shade. I understand the need to do an exhaustive national search to broaden your options and maybe Shade doesn't want to leave Miles College, especially given the success that the team has enjoyed in the past two seasons. But, if given the opportunity to hire him, Alabama A&M should absolutely make it happen and not overcomplicate the obvious.

Shade is a program builder that in one season brought Miles College back to prominence as one of the premier Division II programs in the nation. Miles College has seen immense success in recent years, dominating the 2010s with four SIAC Championships under Reginald Ruffin. But, Ruffin departed Miles to become the head coach of rival Tuskegee University in 2021 and took many of the team's best players with him via the transfer portal. The Golden Bears seemed to be starting over from scratch, with most expecting them to remain out of contention in the SIAC for the foreseeable future.

Shade was hired to lead Miles College in January 2022. He brought a wealth of experience, from his time as a standout player at Alabama to his career in the NFL as both a player and coach. His résumé also included valuable roles at the high school and college levels, serving as head coach at Pinson Valley High School and as the defensive backs coach at Georgia State. But, his football resume couldn't prepare him what was to come in his first season with the Golden Bears.

The team went 1-9, a far cry from the football juggernaut that Ruffin led for ten years. Meanwhile, Ruffin led Tuskegee back to its historic prominence and a birth in the SIAC title game against Chennis Berry's Benedict College Tigers. Was the fantastical run over for Miles? Were they experiencing the fate that many dynasties in sports have to brave, especially after their successful coach departed the program?

The conversations immediately stopped in the 2023 season, as Shade clearly awakened a sleeping giant at Miles College. He guided his team to an impressive 7-3 record during the 2023 season, highlighted by a stunning 21-17 upset over Alabama State. The season also included a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff—just shy of achieving the rare feat of a Division II head coach defeating two FCS programs in a single season, let alone in consecutive games.

Still, Miles College was undeterred. They remained the second-best team in the SIAC and took Berry's Benedict Tigers to their limit in a late-season matchup that they ultimately lost 27-24. Miles College and Benedict seemed like an inevitable rematch in the SIAC Championship. Both teams were perfectly balanced with capable offenses and stout defenses that ranked near the top of the conference. But, a shocking 48-7 loss to Albany State dashed their hopes at a championship appearance and they weren't selected to be in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Shade had successfully revived Miles College and restored the team back to its recent glory, but could he lead the team to a championship? The departure of Chennis Berry to coach South Carolina State left a void in the conference after two seasons of dominance at Benedict. Who would be the team that would emerge as the clear frontrunner in the SIAC? The answer was unequivocally Shade's Golden Bears.

Miles went undefeated in the conference and boasted a fearsome defense that ranked first in scoring defense, run defense, interceptions, sacks, and fumbles forced. Shade's Golden Bears never looked like a team that was just “HBCU Good”, they looked like a contender for a deep NCAA Division II Playoff run. Although they ultimately lost 33-17 to Valdosta State, Miles College made history by winning their first playoff game in a 14-13 defensive battle against Carson-Newman.

Shade's success in his three seasons at the helm of Miles College is only comprehensible because of Berry's quick turnaround of Benedict College. But, it can be argued that Shade's reinvention of the culture of winning at Miles College is more impressive as he had to follow the best coach in program history and build his team from the ground up. To me, that's is the archetype of a winner that could immediately lead Alabama A&M to contention in the SWAC East.

Alabama A&M shouldn't make this decision too tough. Chennis Berry and the South Carolina State Bulldogs have set the precedent with their fantastical run to a MEAC Championship and the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Alabama A&M could enjoy the exact same success. Like Berry, Shade built a Division II contender and could bring his same blueprint to Alabama A&M and keep the recruiting pipeline that he's already built in the state. Plus, we know he can compete in the SWAC as he's already won against a quality SWAC opponent in Alabama State.

As a fan of SIAC football, I would love to see Sam Shade stay in the conference and continue his run of dominance as he looks to etch his own chapter in the history of Miles College. But, if the opportunity presents itself, Shade should be the only candidate that the Bulldogs consider if they truly want to be contenders for years to come.