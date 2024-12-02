Alabama A&M has parted ways with Connell Maynor, per a statement by the athletic program on Monday afternoon. Bulldog Director of Athletics Dr. Paul A. Bryant made the decision following the team's third consecutive fourth-place finish in the SWAC East Division. Alabama A&M concluded the 2024 season with a 28-20 loss to Florida A&M in their game rescheduled due to Hurricane Helene.

“We want to thank Connell Maynor for his seven seasons at Alabama A&M University,” Bryant said in a statement. “We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

During his tenure, Maynor amassed a 40-32 overall record and a 28-21 conference record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). He helped lead Alabama A&M to the Spring SWAC Championship in 2021, a season highlighted by standout quarterback Aqueel Glass and a high-powered air-raid style offense.

The Spring 2021 title was a bright spot in Maynor's tenure, but the Bulldogs struggled to maintain that success in recent years. Despite flashes of potential, the program’s inability to secure consistent wins appeared to factor into Monday's decision.

Maynor, 54, brought to Alabama A&M a wealth of coaching experience, including a highly successful stint at Winston-Salem State University, where he led the Rams to the Division II National Championship game in 2012. Over 13 seasons as a head coach at three programs, Maynor has compiled a career record of 105-63.

While Maynor found moments of success with the Bulldogs, he also made headlines for his outspoken personality. Perhaps his most well-known moment was his memorable feud with former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. After a 52-43 victory over Jackson State in the Spring 2021 season, Maynor quipped that Sanders should “recruit some more five-stars.”

The rivalry hit its boiling point in their 2021 homecoming matchup when Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 61-15. Sanders added a personal touch by leaving a pink toy scooter on the field, a response to Maynor’s remarks about Sanders’ use of a scooter following toe amputation surgery. According to Deion Sanders, they have since repaired their relationship.

Maynor displayed his lighter side too, barking with excitement about playing Southern University and joking during a media session that President Barack Obama had called him earlier this season. Maynor guided the team through the challenging period following the injury and tragic passing of Medrick Burnett Jr., honoring his memory with a heartfelt tribute on Senior Day.

“Senior day we was playing for the seniors and was playing Medrick. His parents [were] here and we want to try to get this W for him. At the end of the day we play a game, but his life is on the line and so that's on our hearts, that's on the players hearts. And unless you got, had somebody in that situation, you don't know what it does to a person. So we just got to keep praying and try to get ready for this week.”

Alabama A&M will look for the next leader of their program as they aim to compete for another SWAC Championship and their first Celebration Bowl appearance.