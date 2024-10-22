After reports came up that former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her exit hours before Monday Night RAW, she responded and debunked them.

On X, formerly Twitter, Wrestling News posted a report from PWInsider that stated Irvin “quit” the WWE and only made them aware “hours before RAW.” She quote-posted them, saying that they had more notice than the report states.

“Months before RAW,” she clarified.

Irvin’s exit from WWE shook the professional wrestling world. She had been a staple of WWE TV and abruptly announced her departure from the company hours before RAW.

It did not help her case that Lillian Garcia, who previously served as one of the company’s ring announcers, took over on what appeared to be short notice.

But according to Irvin, it was not a last-minute decision. The announcement just came hours before RAW, which she usually appears on.

The development comes months after Irvin’s real-life fiancé, Ricochet, left the WWE. He was with them since 2018 before leaving, winning the Intercontinental and United States Championships, and was the inaugural Speed Champion.

Not all good things last forever, though. Ricochet was quickly crowned the NXT North American Champion before leaping to the main roster. He then won the United States Championship at the Stomping Grounds PLE, defeating Samoa Joe.

His final few WWE feuds included matches against Logan Paul and Bron Breakker. Ricochet was written off WWE TV after a backstage attack by Breakker. He then left WWE on June 30, 2024.

A few months later, Ricochet debuted at All Elite Wrestling’s All In event. He has become a regular player on episodes of Dynamite.

Samantha Irvin’s WWE rise before her exit

After joining WWE in 2021, Irvin quickly became their top ring announcer. She started by introducing matches for 205 Live on Peacock before going to NXT.

Soon after, Irvin was promoted to SmackDown, becoming the voice of the blue brand. She would remain part of the brand until February 2023, moving to RAW on the USA Network.

She was known for her unique twists on superstars’ names. Prime examples include Roman Reigns, Chelsea Green, and Tiffany Stratton. At WrestleMania XL, Irvin got to introduce all 14 matches on the card.

Prior to her WWE stint, Irvin gained notoriety for being a lead vocalist in the Michael Jackson tribute show Thriller Live. She performed in the production from 2011-15.

A few years after landing that gig, she released her debut EP, 27Underground. The lead single, “Jump High,” features backing vocals from Irvin’s siblings.

She has also appeared on America’s Got Talent Season 10, and I Can See Your Voice. On those shows, Irvin performed the likes of Aretha Franklin’s “*(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and Lizzo’s “Good as Hell.”

Where Irvin goes post-WWE remains unclear. Perhaps she will pivot to something more music-based, given her background. Or, maybe she will join her fiancé in WWE’s biggest competitor.

Regardless, Irvin will likely have a variety of doors open for her. Hopefully, she will reveal her next steps sooner rather than later.