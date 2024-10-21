The WWE has suffered a major loss as ring announcer Samantha Irvin is leaving the company. This development comes months after her real-life fiancé, Ricochet, joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

On October 21, 2024, Irvin announced that she was leaving WWE ahead of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on X, formerly Twitter. Her status for the October 21 show remains unclear, but she is departing the company and thanked the fans.

“WWE Universe, my time has come to an end as your Monday Night RAW ring announcer,” her announcement began. “I love you all tremendously, and this does not mark the end of my art [—] I have a lifetime more to share. Thank you to every WWE fan who accepted me.”

She then thanked the women's locker room and the crew who make the show happen. Irvin also thanked the wrestlers who put their bodies on the line every night for the fans' entertainment. She credits them for making it “so easy to pour emotion and excitement into your introductions.”

Some of the talent who received individual shoutouts include Paul Heyman, Michael Cole, Michael Hayes, Road Dogg, Scott Armstrong, Mark Henry, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Her post concluded with a promise that she would be announcing something soon. Perhaps she is heading to AEW with her fiancé or maybe reviving her music career.

Samantha Irvin's rise in WWE as their top ring announcer

Since joining WWE in 2021, Irvin gained notoriety for her unique spins on superstars' names. Superstars like Chelsea Green and Roman Reigns always had unique entrances, thanks to Irvin.

Before joining WWE, she auditioned for American Idol and America's Got Talent. She also performed in the Michael Jackson tribute show Thriller Live from 2011-15.

She then competed on the 10th season of America's Got Talent. Irvin auditioned and made the show by performing Aretha Franklin's “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

In 2016, Irvin released her debut EP, 27Underground. The EP features her debut single, “Jump High,” on it. She also appeared on FOX's I Can See Your Voice, performing Lizzo's “Good as Hell.”

A few years later, Irvin was signed to WWE as a ring announcer. She started in their developmental brand NXT before making her way to the main roster in 2022.

Starting in September 2022, Irvin was SmackDown's lead ring announcer. She was then moved to RAW on the USA Network in the following months.

She remained a staple of WWE programming. Irvin got to introduce 14 matches at WrestleMania XL in April 2024. She will now leave the company devoid of an announcer of her caliber.

Where she goes next remains to be seen. As noted, her fiancé, Ricochet (a former WWE superstar), is currently in AEW, so perhaps Samantha Irvin will join him there after leaving the company.

He previously left the company after being with them since 2018. Ricochet was the inaugural WWE Speed Champion before going into his final feud, which was against Bron Breakker. He was written off WWE TV in June 2024 after being attacked by Breakker.