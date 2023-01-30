Sami Zayn is a wrestler currently signed for WWE. He has been with the company for almost 10 years now, starting off with NXT, and now being one of the most promising wrestlers on the WWE roster. Zayn is in the headlines due to his actions at the Royal Rumble, where he seemingly stepped out of The Bloodline stable. That will surely give him a lot of attention and potentially a storyline of his own in the future. However, aside from what is going on currently, it would be interesting to see what Zayn gathered from his tenure in WWE in financial terms. Let’s look at Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023.

Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023 (estimated): $2 million

It is estimated, according to sources such as The Sportslite, that Sami Zayn’s net worth is around $2 million. While the figure sounds fairly small in comparison to his well-established colleagues, it actually makes a lot of sense. Zayn has not been given many opportunities in terms of the main event cards. He only had three Intercontinental Championship runs and one NXT Championship run, both of these titles being considered as secondary in the overall WWE hierarchy. Now that his feud with Roman Reigns, the face of the company, is imminent, it could signal a push for the young wrestler. Now, before we get to the title runs and recent events, let’s look at how Sami Zayn got to this net worth and this point in his career.

Sami Zayn was born Rami Sebei in Laval, Quebec, Canada, on the 12th of July, 1984. Not much is known about his early life, other than the fact that his parents were Syrian immigrants to Canada. His wrestling career started when he was 18 years of age, fighting in the lesser-known FLQ promotion. He spent a few years there and then transitioned into the International Wrestling Syndicate, where he wrestled until 2009, and occasionally in Pro Wrestling Guerilla, where Zayn fought until 2013. On that path, Zayn teamed up with or wrestled against many great wrestlers, such as Kevin Owens, Colt Cabana, and Kenny Omega, to name a few.

At that time, Sami Zayn was working very hard to earn a contract with one of the bigger promotions around but did not manage to do it until 2013. He wrestled for the likes of Ring of Honor, Chikara, DDT Wrestling, Dragon Gate, and many others. He also made a dark match appearance for the WWE rival, TNA, but did not go further than that match, as Zayn did not pass the trial. Zayn also spent time outside of the US, mostly in Canada, where he wrestled for the Hart Legacy Wrestling, and in Germany. All of that hard work paid off in 2013 when Zayn signed with WWE and immediately started making an impact in their developmental territory, NXT.

In his two years with NXT, Sami Zayn managed to have one two-month run as the champion, which was cut short due to some injury issues and his move to the main roster. When it comes to the main roster, his debut was in May 2013, fighting John Cena for the US Title in Montreal, close to his home. Despite losing the match, the crowd was backing him and Zayn showed a lot of potential. After that, Zayn was mainly feuding with Kevin Owens, his friend outside of the ring, but then teamed up with him for the next two years of his career. Together, they had some great matches, such as the win against Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash of Champions.

As his career went on, Zayn kept getting closer and closer to a significant push from the WWE executives. He lasted long in Royal Rumbles and got some title shots, but kept on coming short. While he was fighting for titles such as the Intercontinental Championship, Zayn worked well and managed to have three reigns as champion. However, it was back to the same old for Zayn, as he was placed in a storyline with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, virtually securing his place out of title discussions. In 2022, he joined The Bloodline, where he was a side character in some of the stable’s storylines. However, he could be getting the push he wanted, after this betrayal of Reigns and the Usos at the epic Royal Rumble.

When it comes to Zayn outside of his WWE career, he also has a YouTube channel and his merchandise is fairly popular, especially considering his place in the WWE pecking order. Additionally, given the situation in his origin country, Zayn also set up a charity helping Syrian refugees, a charity that he workes with as much as his WWE schedule allows him to.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Sami Zayn’s net worth in 2023?