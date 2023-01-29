Well, about damn time this happened. WWE fans knew that at some point, Sami Zayn HAD to betray Roman Reigns and the Bloodline at some point. However, the folks at Triple H’s writer’s room decided to not rush things, instead keeping the tension and anticipation around. Everyone knew it was bound to happen, no one knew when it was going to happen. The breaking point finally came at the Royal Rumble.

It was a beautiful moment in what was a relatively plain Royal Rumble: Roman Reigns once again betrayed by a faction member with a steel chair to the back, courtesy of Sami Zayn. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa’s furious reaction to Zayn’s hit, and Jey’s silent walk-out. It was everything that fans ever wanted, and WWE fans were clamoring for more.

While most of the attention was on Sami Zayn’s betrayal at the Royal Rumble, fans also took notice of Jey Uso’s reaction to the betrayal. Unlike his fellow Bloodline members, Jey was quiet, refusing to beat up Zayn and walking out on his family. This was yet another payoff to a brewing storyline that started way, WAY back in the Thunderdome era.

The WWE now has some pretty interesting questions to answer after this intense Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes’ return and win was predictable: their plan was always to set him up for a title shot. However… Sami Zayn is ridiculously hot right now. Fans want HIM to be the one that dethrones Roman Reigns.

WWE fans seem to have faith in Triple H and the new creative staff to figure out satisfying resolutions to these big stories, though. They’ve earned that, based on how the last few months have went. We’ll see how Sami Zayn, KO (and possibly Jey, perhaps?) go on their path to destroy Roman Reigns.