Well, about damn time this happened. WWE fans knew that at some point, Sami Zayn HAD to betray Roman Reigns and the Bloodline at some point. However, the folks at Triple H’s writer’s room decided to not rush things, instead keeping the tension and anticipation around. Everyone knew it was bound to happen, no one knew when it was going to happen. The breaking point finally came at the Royal Rumble.

It was a beautiful moment in what was a relatively plain Royal Rumble: Roman Reigns once again betrayed by a faction member with a steel chair to the back, courtesy of Sami Zayn. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa’s furious reaction to Zayn’s hit, and Jey’s silent walk-out. It was everything that fans ever wanted, and WWE fans were clamoring for more.

Fuck it, split the world titles do both moments. You cannot let this Sami Zayn story end on anything less than the ultimate payoff. It would be an-time fumble if WWE didn't pull the trigger. — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) January 29, 2023

Long Term Booking🔥 Sami Zayn saves Kevin Owens & betrays Roman Reigns, Jey Uso walks out, Fuck You Roman chants, The Bloodline destroys Sami Zayn. This was the GREATEST WWE PPV ending ever. #RoyalRumblepic.twitter.com/VlirKrusuv — #TeamJD (@EKCone909) January 29, 2023

What an iconic image and addition to the story of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. pic.twitter.com/pdvVB5AZ9G — DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 (@deonteddj) January 29, 2023

Sami Zayn has so many Bryan Danielson esque qualities as a pure white meat babyface. Last of a dying breed. WWE would be STUPID to not go all in with this guy. — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) January 29, 2023

While most of the attention was on Sami Zayn’s betrayal at the Royal Rumble, fans also took notice of Jey Uso’s reaction to the betrayal. Unlike his fellow Bloodline members, Jey was quiet, refusing to beat up Zayn and walking out on his family. This was yet another payoff to a brewing storyline that started way, WAY back in the Thunderdome era.

-Sami turning to Jey and saying "I'm sorry." 💔

-Sami did not even seem angry. He was just over it.

-The beat down made people uncomfortable but they still couldn't look away.

-Jey Uso was crying because he walked out of his own blood.

-Jimmy saying "I'm your brother" to Jey. — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) January 29, 2023

#ROYALRUMBLE Jey Uso walked out on his own family, his brother Roman Reigns because he couldn't attack his FOE turned friend Sami Zayn. THE GREATEST STORY OF ALL TIME. pic.twitter.com/DFLr2LKVkj — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 29, 2023

The WWE now has some pretty interesting questions to answer after this intense Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes’ return and win was predictable: their plan was always to set him up for a title shot. However… Sami Zayn is ridiculously hot right now. Fans want HIM to be the one that dethrones Roman Reigns.

This Sami Zayn-Bloodline storyline is one of the greatest told in the history of professional wrestling. It's THAT good. The issue now is that Cody Rhodes won the Rumble, and while you can still get to Zayn vs. Roman in Montreal, it SHOULD be the finale at WrestleMania. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) January 29, 2023

WWE fans seem to have faith in Triple H and the new creative staff to figure out satisfying resolutions to these big stories, though. They’ve earned that, based on how the last few months have went. We’ll see how Sami Zayn, KO (and possibly Jey, perhaps?) go on their path to destroy Roman Reigns.