Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington are set to star in an adapted feature film heading to Netflix. August Wilson’s ThePiano Lesson which also stars Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins is officially coming to the streamer per The Wrap.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh after the Great Depression. It follows the lives of the Doaker Charles family and their heirloom, the family piano. The piano is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.

Netflix’s The Piano Lesson is produced by Oscar winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Todd Black. Executive producers are Constanza Romero, Jennifer Roth, and Katia Washington.

Jackson and Washington also starred in the Broadway revival. It recently ended its run after 27 previews and 124 regular performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The Piano Lesson is part of Wilson’s ten-play “American Century Cycle.” It also includes “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The latter was also made into an adapted film on Netflix. It starred Viola Davis, Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo, Glynn Truman, and the late Chadwick Boseman. Boseman was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as was Davis.

Fences starred John David’s father legendary actor Denzel Washington and EGOT winner Davis. The film earned four Oscar nominations and a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Viola Davis. In the 2010 Broadway production of Fences, both Davis and Washington earned Tonys for their performance.

The previous adaptation of The Piano Lesson aired as a TV movie on CBS in 1995. The film starred Charles S. Dutton and Alfre Woodard.

There has not been a release date for The Piano Lesson on Netflix.